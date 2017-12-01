Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market 2017-2021 - Growth in Infrastructural Projects to Foster Demand for Facilities Management Services

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Infrastructural Projects to Foster Demand for Facilities Management Services" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

Saudi Arabia Facilities Management market is fragmented with many players operating in this industry. The facilities management market in Saudi Arabia has attracted various international players over the years due to high potential such as OCS Arabia, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Atkins and others. The market has been elevated owing to rising awareness and demand of the FM market.

Facilities management market will grow at a healthy rate in coming future. The facilities management market in Saudi Arabia is highly fragmented and nascent. This will give immense opportunity to the global and local players to tap the market with technology advancements in the FM industry. Growing hospitality industry in the country is expected to trigger the demand for HVAC services, security, cleaning, housekeeping and other facilities management services.

Enormous growth in retail and construction industry in the country will increase the number of residential and commercial units in the country leading to rise in the demand of FM services by these industries. Rise in various industries such as tourism, IT and others will impact the market in positive manner.

The industry is largely dominated by giants such as Saudi Oger, Almajal G4S, Zamil, Samama, Nesma Trading and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market Introduction



4. Value Chain Analysis for Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



5. Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market Size by Revenue



6. Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market Segmentation



7. Regulatory Landscape for Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



8. Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



9. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



10. SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



11. Vendor Selection Criteria for Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



12. Competitive Landscape of the Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



13. Future Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Facilities Market, 2017-2021



14. Analyst Recommendation for Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market



15. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market (2011-2021)



Companies Mentioned



Almajal G4S

Nesma Trading

Samama

Saudi Oger

Zamil Operations and Maintenance

