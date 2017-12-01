The global server motherboard market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global server motherboard market by technology into two segments, comprising of AMD platform and Intel platform. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in business operational needs

The adoption of cloud-based services and big data analytics is growing at a rapid pace. Also, digitalization has improved the number of application workloads on servers with cross-platform support. Processor manufacturers, such as Intel, are looking to improve the efficiency of servers in a distributed computing environment.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research, "The growing customer base and the corresponding increase in productivity needs are prompting enterprises to adopt additional servers, mainly for mission-critical and high-performance computing workloads. Thus, the increase in business operational needs will fuel the demand for data centers, which will propel the growth of the global server motherboard market during the forecast period."

Market trend: growing number of hyperscale data centers

Data centers owned by ISPs and CSPs, such as AWS, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, are mostly termed as hyperscale data centers. The surging demand for servers from these organizations will aid the adoption of server motherboards. During the forecast period, business growth will necessitate the use of sophisticated applications with vast volumes of data. This will further, encourage enterprises to invest in server infrastructure and server motherboards, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Market challenge: increasing design complexity

The increase in the miniaturization of data servers has compelled the integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to reduce the server board space while maintaining the manufacturing costs. Reducing the server board space means that over 30 different high and low-voltage circuits and analog functions should be embedded on a single chip. This increases the design complexity and the cost of manufacturing. Thus, the increasing design complexity is adversely affecting the global server motherboard market.

Key vendors in the market

ASUSTeK Computer

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology

Intel

Super Micro Computer

The global server motherboard market is concentrated with the presence of global and local vendors. The intense competition in the market, along with rapid technological advances, and changing consumer preferences are some of the challenges faced by the vendors. These vendors compete based on factors such as high performance, quality and innovation, reliable technology. Companies are expanding their business by customizing the components of server motherboards.

