Global Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market 2017-2021 - Major Drivers for this Market is Cost Pressure Faced by OEMs

The "Global Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive transmission dynamometer market to grow at a CAGR of 29.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive transmission dynamometer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and shipments of transmission dynamometers by OEMs and tier-1 suppliers across the geographies.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer. To help the automotive OEMs achieve the ultimate objective of client satisfaction (durability, driving characteristic, and noise, vibrations, and harshness {NVH}), transmission and component suppliers must keep on improving the existing transmissions and also develop new powertrain technologies. Testing services accessible to OEMs before the ETPS framework were hampering this effort.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Cost pressure faced by OEMs would lead to higher investments in R&D and testing. Auto OEMs are subject to heavy cost pressures due to the dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base. Environmental concerns and safety standards are pressurizing OEMs to find means to comply with regulations, while not transmitting additional costs to the consumer. Controlling emissions is bound to increase the cost of the vehicle.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High costs of setting up testing laboratory facilities and high price of dynamometers. Dynamometers are considered a capital-intensive product. In addition to this, setting up a testing facility is all the more expensive. The capital intensity of the test equipment makes it unaffordable for small body shops. These factors will likely challenge the growth of the market as body shops remain the main source of alterations to components and engine and transmission upgrades. This will need the upgraded system to be dynamometer tested. In addition, testing the entire vehicle through running on a chassis dynamometer is essential to prove that the vehicle conforms to emission norms and the mandated power efficiencies. Therefore, the expensive nature of the testing machine restrains the potential growth of the market.

Key vendors

SuperFlow Dynamometers & Flowbenches

Meidensha

HORIBA MIRA

SAKOR Technologies

Taylor Dynamometer

Power Test

Other prominent vendors

National Technical Systems (NTS)

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE)

POWERLINK Dynamometer

AVL LIST

EMCO Gears

