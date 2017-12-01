$42 Billion Aerospace Composites Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Ceramic), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics, Ceramic and Metal Matrix), Aircraft Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aerospace composites market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 26.87 Billion in 2017 to USD 42.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.85% between 2017 and 2022.

The growth of the aerospace composites market can be attributed to increased use of aerospace composites commercial and military aircraft, as these offer a high strength-to-weight ratio and increased heat resistance. Moreover, these are lightweight, which increases the fuel efficiency of the aircraft and provides structural stability.

The aerospace composites market has been segmented based on fiber type, resin type, aircraft type, manufacturing process, application, and region.

Among manufacturing processes, the AFP/ATL manufacturing process segment led the aerospace composites market in 2016, in terms of both value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to the ease of manufacturing complex structures which is not possible in any other manufacturing process.

North America is the largest consumer of aerospace composites across the globe, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the North America aerospace composites market is driven by the increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in commercial and military aircraft. The US is the largest consumer of aerospace composites globally, in terms of value and volume and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players such as Boeing and GE along with the establishment of several new carbon fiber production plants in the country.

Companies such as Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands), Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), and Solvay Group (Belgium) are the leading players in the global aerospace composites market. They have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements & partnerships, new product launches, investments & expansions, and acquisitions to enhance their shares in the global aerospace composites market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



7 Aerospace Composites Market, By Fiber Type



8 Aerospace Composites, By Resin Type



9 Aerospace Composites Market, By Aircraft Type



10 Aerospace Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process



11 Aerospace Composites Market, By Application



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Advanced Composites

E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

General Electric

Gurit

Hexcel Corp.

Hexion

Honeywell International

Hyosung

Kineco-Kaman

Materion Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Owens Corning

Quantum Composites

Renegade Materials Corporation

Rolls Royce

Royal Tencate N.V .

. SGL GroupThe Carbon Company

Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

