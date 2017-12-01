sprite-preloader
$42 Billion Aerospace Composites Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Ceramic), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics, Ceramic and Metal Matrix), Aircraft Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The aerospace composites market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 26.87 Billion in 2017 to USD 42.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.85% between 2017 and 2022.

The growth of the aerospace composites market can be attributed to increased use of aerospace composites commercial and military aircraft, as these offer a high strength-to-weight ratio and increased heat resistance. Moreover, these are lightweight, which increases the fuel efficiency of the aircraft and provides structural stability.

The aerospace composites market has been segmented based on fiber type, resin type, aircraft type, manufacturing process, application, and region.

Among manufacturing processes, the AFP/ATL manufacturing process segment led the aerospace composites market in 2016, in terms of both value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to the ease of manufacturing complex structures which is not possible in any other manufacturing process.

North America is the largest consumer of aerospace composites across the globe, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the North America aerospace composites market is driven by the increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in commercial and military aircraft. The US is the largest consumer of aerospace composites globally, in terms of value and volume and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players such as Boeing and GE along with the establishment of several new carbon fiber production plants in the country.

Companies such as Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands), Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), and Solvay Group (Belgium) are the leading players in the global aerospace composites market. They have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements & partnerships, new product launches, investments & expansions, and acquisitions to enhance their shares in the global aerospace composites market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

7 Aerospace Composites Market, By Fiber Type

8 Aerospace Composites, By Resin Type

9 Aerospace Composites Market, By Aircraft Type

10 Aerospace Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process

11 Aerospace Composites Market, By Application

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

  • Advanced Composites
  • E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.
  • General Electric
  • Gurit
  • Hexcel Corp.
  • Hexion
  • Honeywell International
  • Hyosung
  • Kineco-Kaman
  • Materion Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Graphite Fiber
  • Owens Corning
  • Quantum Composites
  • Renegade Materials Corporation
  • Rolls Royce
  • Royal Tencate N.V.
  • SGL GroupThe Carbon Company
  • Solvay Group
  • Teijin Limited
  • Toray Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbfl2h/aerospace

About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


