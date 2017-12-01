The "Europe Surgical Robots Market: Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In this region, The Europe surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 2,408.89 million by 2024, from USD 1,188.78 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024
The Europe surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, brands, application and geography.
On the basis of product, the surgical robots market is segmented into systems, instruments and, accessories and service.
On the basis of brands, the surgical robots market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical system, Renaissance Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others.
Based on application, the surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colon and rectal surgery and others
The key market players for Europe surgical Robots Market are listed below:
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Mazor Robotics
- Medrobotics
- Accuray Inc.
- Restoration Robotics
- THINK Surgical
- Medtech S.A.
- TransEnterix
- Hansen Medical
- Stryker
- Titan Medical.
- Cambridge Medical Robotics Ltd
- Renishaw Plc.
- Preceyes BV
The market is further segmented into:
- Technology
- Type
- Application
- Product Type
- Geography
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Product
7 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Therapy
8 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Apllication
9 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Technology
10 Europe Surgical Robots Market: Geography
11 Europe Surgical Robots Market: Company Profiles
12 Appendix
