In this region, The Europe surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 2,408.89 million by 2024, from USD 1,188.78 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The Europe surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, brands, application and geography.

On the basis of product, the surgical robots market is segmented into systems, instruments and, accessories and service.

On the basis of brands, the surgical robots market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical system, Renaissance Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others.

Based on application, the surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colon and rectal surgery and others

The key market players for Europe surgical Robots Market are listed below:

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Mazor Robotics

Medrobotics

Accuray Inc.

Restoration Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medtech S.A.

TransEnterix

Hansen Medical

Stryker

Titan Medical.

Cambridge Medical Robotics Ltd

Renishaw Plc.

Preceyes BV

The market is further segmented into:

Technology

Type

Application

Product Type

Geography

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Product

7 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Therapy

8 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Apllication

9 Europe Surgical Robots Market: by Technology

10 Europe Surgical Robots Market: Geography

11 Europe Surgical Robots Market: Company Profiles

12 Appendix

