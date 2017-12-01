HelpMeSee and ISMSICS Sign Multi-year Agreement to Promote Cataract Surgery

Focus on Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery as the safe, global standard surgical solution for reducing the backlog of cataract blindness

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HelpMeSeehas signed a 5-yearagreement with The International Society of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgeons (ISMSICS) to become a global sponsor of the Comprehensive Cataract Conferences (CCC) to promote safe cataract surgeriesfor eliminating the backlog of untreated cataract blindness worldwide. Organized by ISMSICS, CCC 2017 is currently underway in Chennai, India through December 3rd 2017, with HelpMeSee announced as the global sponsor and active participant in numerous events during the 3-day conference.

During these bi-annual conferences, experts from around the world will be brought together to share solutions for treating cataract blindness, covering the every aspect from surgical training and pre-operative preparation through surgical complications and post-operative patient care. By organizing these conferences, the two organizations will promote Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) as the safe global standard to eliminate the backlog of blindness due to untreated cataracts.

Dr. Amulya Sahu, founder and Chairman of ISMSICS said, "Through the shared platform of CCC, we plan to educate surgeons from across the world about the modern training and surgical support, including HelpMeSee's revolutionary simulation-based training program for cataract specialists. MSICS is ideal solution for treating cataract blindness, and together we can restore hope to millions afflicted by this curable condition."

James Tyler Ueltschi, co-founder and Chairman of HelpMeSee said, "By joining together, HelpMeSee and ISMSICS aim to transform the lives of millions in the developing world, who are deprived of eyesight due to the shortage of skilled cataract specialists and lack of access to surgical treatment. This conference series will help raise awareness among medical professionals about sustainable solutions which can increase access to treatment for cataract blindness."

With CCC 2017 serving as the first conference in a multi-year collaboration between these two organizations, this joint effort will help stimulate the campaign for the elimination of cataract blindness backlog around the world.

About ISMSICS

The International Society of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgeons (ISMSICS) is an organization to promote excellence and accessibility in cataract surgery. The organization aims to improve outcomes of cataract surgery while providing better vision to patients at an affordable cost. ISMSICS is dedicated to research and development in the field of cataract surgery, especially manual small incision cataract surgery, to make cataract surgery more accessible, affordable and give patients the best of vision.

About HelpMeSee

HelpMeSee is a non-profit organization committed to ending the global health crisis of cataract blindness. Through a focus on simulation-based training for cataract specialists, HelpMeSee has developed sustainable solutions to increase access to safe, affordable surgicaltreatment. HelpMeSee's goal is to improve quality and expand access to cataract care, including a network of thousands of trained cataract specialists across the developing world.

