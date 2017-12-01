UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook 2017-2021 - Infrastructure is Axpected to Generate Massive Demand

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Demand for Flat and Long Steel Products to Drive Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report titled "UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Demand for Flat and Long Steel Products to Drive Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of steel pipes and rebars in the UAE.

The report focuses on overall market size for steel pipes and rebars sold in the UAE, market segmentation of steel pipes by type of steel pipes (ERW, seamless, SAW and LSAW), by diameter of ERW pipes (0.25-6.0 inches and 8.0-12.0 inches), by sectoral demand for seamless pipes (construction and oil and gas), by sectoral demand for ERW pipes (construction, oil and gas and others), by regional demand (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah and others); market segmentation of steel rebars by trade (domestic demand and imports), by sectoral demand (construction, oil and gas, manufacturing and others) and by regional demand (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates).

Over the forecast period, UAE steel pipes market will prepare itself to meet the future demand expected from substantial investment proposed in key areas such as construction, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and others. With increase in residential and commercial complexes in the UAE, the complexes have to comply with the latest government regulations on fire safety and security through water treatment equipment, which is expected increase the demand for ERW pipes in the country.

Infrastructure sector is also expected to generate massive demand for the industry owning to increasing projects such as construction of dams, power projects, railways, bridges and others which involve a huge quantity of pipes. Apart from the announcement of major landmark projects; the improved efficiency of supply chain ecosystem in the industry, the capacity and technologies in place to cater to the requirement, and facilitating the adoption of latest innovations in production have also played a key role to signal a boom in the steel industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Overview and Genesis



4. Value Chain Analysis in UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



5. UAE Steel Pipes Market



6. UAE Steel Rebars Market



7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



8. Decision Making Process adopted by Customers Before Purchasing Steel Pipes and Rebars



9. Trends and Developments in UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



10. Government Regulations in UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



11. SWOT Analysis in UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



12. Future Outlook for UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



13. Analyst Recommendations



14. Macroeconomic Factors affecting UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market



Companies Mentioned



ADPICO

Ajmal Steel Tubes and Pipes Industries LLC

Conares

Excel Group of Companies

Global Steel Industries

Hamriah Steel

KD Industries Inc

Tiger Steel Industries LLC

UAE Emirates Steel

Union Iron and Steel company

Universal Tube and Plastic Ind. Ltd.

