Indonesia Car Rental Market Outlook to 2021 - Focus on the Organized and Unorganized, Chauffer Driven and Non-chauffer Driven Car Rental Segments

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the organized and unorganized, chauffer driven and non-chauffer driven car rental segments.

The report includes snapshots on ride sharing / carpooling market, self-driven car market and bike rental market in Indonesia and covers aspects such as off-airport and on-airport bookings, corporate and retail clients, and demand by major regions. The publication also includes competitive landscape which discusses the major market players along with the detailed discussion about the organizations and their respective market share. The report also provides in depth analysis of the cab aggregator market including detailed company profiles of the stakeholders. The future analysis of overall Indonesia Car Rental Market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Indonesia car rental market has showcased a consistent growth trend during the review period, 2011-2016 at a CAGR of 8.7% in terms of revenue generated from the trips. The major factors that augmented market growth are the arrival of international and domestic tourists, traffic congestion and inclining consumer spending on transportation. Indonesia had always been an affordable destination for international tourists. The increasing demand for car rental services in the country has increased competition in the market. The fleet size of car rental industry has grown at an impressive CAGR of 15.3%. Inclining demand and availability of cheaper second hand cars have led to the growth in the fleet size.



In terms of revenue generation, Indonesia car rental market has been dominated by the organized players. Fixed rental tariffs, ease of accessibility, reliability and security are some of the factors which led to the dominance of organized sector over the unorganized sector in the country.



In 2016, the non-chauffeur driven segment has dominated the market over chauffeur driven services. This was primarily due to preference of international and domestic tourists to rent cars and drive it themselves across the country.



The growth in the car rental market shall be driven by the increasing number of international tourists, increased focus of car rental on corporate clients, increasing fleet size, incline in number of both on-airport and off-airport locations by the car rental companies. The existing players in the car rental market are in the process of launching new services and enhancing entertainment options including the addition of LED screen for customers so that they do not get exhausted in traffic jams of Indonesian cities and GPS tracking of the trip. Since the companies providing car rental services are increasing in number every year, the type and quality of these services is improving in the market to withstand the competition.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Indonesia Car Rental Market Genesis and Overview



4. Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Car Rental Market



5. Indonesia Car Rental Market Size



6. Indonesia Car Rental Market Segmentation



7. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Car Rental Market



8. Decision Making Process Before Renting Car in Indonesia



9. How Contract Works in Indonesia Car Rental Market



10. Regulatory Landscape in Indonesia Car Rental Market



11. SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Car Rental Market



12. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Car Rental Market



13. Indonesia Car Rental Market Future Outlook and Projections



14. Indonesia Cab Aggregator Market



15. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Cab Aggregator Market



16. Snapshot on Indonesia Ride Sharing/Carpooling Market



17. Snapshot on Indonesia Self-Driven Car Rental Market



18. Snapshot on Indonesia Bike Aggregator Market



19. Analyst Recommendations



20. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Indonesia Car Rental Market



Companies Mentioned



ASSA Rent

Blue Bird

Express Transindo Utama

Go-Car

Go-Jek

Grab

HipCar

LadyJek

MPM Rent

TRAC Astra Rent Car

Tripves

Tunas Rental

Uber

