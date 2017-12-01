United States Chewy Candy Market 2017-2021 - Trends & Developments, Issues & Challenges and Industry Norms & Regulations

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Chewy Candy Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Demand for On-The-Go Snacking and New Flavor Launches to Drive Market Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

The report focuses on US chewy candy market introduction, US chewy candy market size (by revenue), market segments (by type of candies, by distribution channels and by flavors), value chain process for chewy candy industry, trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, industry norms and regulations for chewy candy, trade scenarios in US, consumer profile for US chewy candy market, product portfolio of major players in the US chewy candy market, future outlook of the US chewy candy market and covering competitive landscape of major companies including Wrigley, Mondelez International, Ferrara Candy Company, The Hershey Company and Perfetti Van Melle. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The chewy candy market in the US is fragmented with wide presence of over 30 manufacturers in the domestic industry. The most prominent among all the companies is Wrigley which is the market leader. Wrigley has three major chewy candy brands including Starbust, Skittles and Life Saver Gummies. Skittles dominated the US chewy candy market in terms of both convenience store sales value and volume during 2016. In terms of revenue, Starburst followed Skittles in the US chewy candy market during 2016. This product has a variety of fruit flavors and a chewy texture with a juicy centre.

During 2016, The Hershey Company followed Mondelez International in terms of revenue from chewy candy in the US. The company sells chewy candy in various flavors under various brands including Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Reese. Private Label followed Starburst in terms of convenience store sales value and sales volume during 2016. Air Heads followed Skittles and ranked second in terms of convenience store sales volume in the US chewy candy market during 2016.

Chewy candy is the largest non-chocolate industry segment and with continuous product innovation and introduction of new flavors in the market, the US chewy candy market will grow at a positive growth rate in the forecasted period 2016-2021. It has been anticipated that the market will grow positively on the back of strong economic conditions in the country coupled with growth in personal disposable income of the citizens which will enable them to spend more on sweet treats.



Market Dynamics



Trends and Developments in US Chewy Candy Market



Healthy Alternative

Increasing Demand of on-the-go Snacking

Increasing Popularity Among Millennials

Introduction of New Flavors

Substitution affect from chewing gum to chewy candy

Issues and Challenges in US Chewy Candy Market



Increasing Demand of Substitutes

Increasing price of Sugar

Increasing Health Concerns Related to Chewy Candy

New FDA Regulation on Added Sugar Content

Industry Norms and Regulations for US Chewy Candy Market



US Food Packaging Regulation

Environmental Impact of Materials Used in Food Packaging

Recommended Maximum Level for Lead

Food Facility Registration

Import Products into the US

Labeling

The Nutrition Labeling and Education Act

Key Topics Covered:



1. Appendix



2. Global Confectionary Market



3. US Chewy Candy Market Introduction



4. Value Chain Analysis of the US Chewy Candy Market



5. US Chewy Candy Market Size, 2011-2016



6. US Chewy Candy Market Segmentation



7. US Chewy Candy Market Consumer Profile



8. Trade Scenarios in The US Chewy Candy Market



9. SWOT Analysis for US Chewy Candy Market



10. Trends and Developments in US Chewy Candy Market



11. Issues and Challenges in US Chewy Candy Market



12. Industry Norms and Regulations for US Chewy Candy Market



13. Competitive Landscape of the US Chewy Candy Market



14. Product Portfolio of Major Players Operating in The US Chewy Candy Market



15. Future Analysis for US Chewy Candy Market, 2016-2021



16. Macro Economic Factors Affecting the US Chewy Candy Market, 2011-2021



Companies Mentioned



Barcel S.A. Meji Co. Ltd

Ferrara Candy

Haribo

Mondelez International

Nestle

The Hershey Company

Wrigley

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxqd3v/us_chewy_candy





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716