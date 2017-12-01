

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Friday after OPEC producers voted to extend supply cuts through 2018.



Jan. WTI oil climbed by 96 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $58.36/bbl. Prices were down 1% this week.



Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, added 6 to 929, according to Baker Hughes.



Earlier in the week, the government reported that U.S. oil stockpiles dropped sharply for a second week in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX