Acxiom: The Next Great Billion-Dollar Company
Technology investors are giddy as the NASDAQ surged to within 86 points of breaking the 7,000 level last week, something that I must admit has come sooner than I thought.
At the start of the year, I estimated that a 15% move to around 6,200 was within reach if everything panned out. Now, we are looking at 7,000 and a 30% gain. Don't be surprised; the index has returned in excess of 30% on nine occasions since 1975.
My view is that technology will continue to be the engine driving the market, albeit the moves will likely be smaller in the year ahead.
In the mid-cap space, an excellent trade on the demand for big data solutions.
