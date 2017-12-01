SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research report on the agro commodities and raw materials category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Tobacco Procurement Research Report', 'Beef Procurement Research Report', and 'Cotton Procurement Research Report'

Global Tobacco Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the tobacco market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of NGP tobacco products. The use of these products helps businesses reduce the negative impact of consumption of such products. Such products include alternative tobacco and nicotine products such as smokeless tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and dissolvable tobacco products. According to the experts in the tobacco market, these products are approximately 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes and produce a relatively lower degree of toxicants.

Tobacco Procurement Challenges:

The unplanned and periodic changes in the regulatory policies.

The avenues available for marketing of tobacco products have been restricted through time using monetary penalties.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the tobacco market should collaborate with suppliers that offer the assistance and required measures to track and trace the movement of tobacco leaves from growers to processors. Adopting this procurement practice helps in preventing the use of an illegal set of tobacco leaves for the production of tobacco-based products.

Global Beef Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the beef market can be attributed to the rise in beef consumption and the increase in global demand for beef from developing countries due to changing demographics. The changing lifestyle of people living in emerging economies has led to the rise in consumption of meat-based products. Also, the people living in these regions have embraced the trend and are increasing their spend on fast food meat-based items, which in turn fuels the growth of the

Beef Procurement Challenges:

The increased competition from pork and chicken.

The challenges in identifying suppliers who adhere to regional safety standards.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers after assessing their proven track records. Also, the buyers should assess the suppliers based on the cattle health records which help them in identifying cattle diseases. Moreover, there is a higher preference for suppliers that provide transparency into the health records of all the cattle used to extract the meat.

Global Cotton Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the cotton market can be attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for cottonseed oil, and the rapid growth of the textile and apparels industry. The high demand for cottonseed oil can be attributed to its low price when compared with other organic oils. Furthermore, cottonseed oil is increasingly being used in the food and beverage sector, fueling the growth of the cotton market.

Cotton Procurement Challenges:

The substitution of cotton by synthetic fibers.

The challenges in assessing the authenticity and origin of the product.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the cotton market should identify and engage with suppliers that have transparency in the identification and qualification procedures for organic cotton. The buyers should also assess the suppliers based on their certifications from third-party organizations to certify organic farming; this helps in assuring the authenticity of the product.

