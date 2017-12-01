Thailand Car Rental Market 2017-2021 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.72%

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thailand Car Rental Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Traffic Congestion and Rising Number of Corporate Clients to Amplify the Market Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Car Rental market in Thailand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, 2017-2021.

The report covers car rental market size on the basis of revenues and fleet size, segmentation on the basis of organized and unorganized market, chauffeur and non-chauffeur driven market, business and leisure trips, online and offline booking, corporate and retail clients and on-airport and off-airport clients. It includes the cab aggregator market analysis, its segmentation on the basis of revenues by business and leisure trips, on-airport and off-airport clients and online and offline booking.

The report also includes the rules and regulations implied by the government on the car rental companies, how a rental contract works in the market and competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in the car rental and cab aggregator market. The report provides a snapshot on the car sharing, carpooling and other vehicle rental market in the country.

It also gives a detailed overview on the future outlook and projections with future strategies of the players in the market. The report is useful for prospective customers, car rental companies, cab aggregators, carpooling and car sharing companies and other stakeholders to plan their market centric strategies in accordance with the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

The growth in the market shall be triggered by the increasing number of tourists, increased focus of car rental on corporate clients, increasing fleet size, raising the number of both on-airport and off-airport locations by the car rental companies and similar other factors. Government initiatives to reduce the carbon emissions are expected to include more of hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles in the car rental fleets. The rental rates for the electric vehicles shall be higher than the gasoline based vehicles as its retail price is high.

In Thailand, major reasons which have augmented the growth in car sharing market are its cost saving aspect for the renter, convenience of location and use and a guaranteed parking. Car sharing has been introduced in the country in 2016. In August 2016, a company called Haupcar has pioneered B2C car sharing services in Thailand. Car sharing services are available in the major cities of Thailand such as Bangkok. Bangkok's traffic, disconnected transport modes and rapid urbanization have triggered the establishment of various smartphone-based taxi service providers in recent years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Value Chain Analysis of Thailand Car Rental Market



4. Thailand Car Rental Market



5. Thailand Cab Aggregator Market



6. Snapshot on Thailand Car Sharing Market



7. Snapshot on Thailand Carpooling Market



8. Snapshot on Thailand Other Vehicle Rental Market



9. Analyst Recommendations



10. Macroeconomic Factors affecting Thailand Car Rental Market



Companies Mentioned



Avis Car Rental

Budget Car Rental

Chic Car Rent

Europcar

Ezy Rent A Car

National Car Rental

Sixt Car Rental

Thai Rent A Car

Uber and Grab.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtg6wk/thailand_car

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716