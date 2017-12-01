TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- WHAT? "The Power of Organic Waste: Renewable Natural Gas for Ontario" is a daylong workshop taking place in Toronto on December 4th, hosted by the sustainable energy NGO, Energy Vision, in collaboration with Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas. The workshop will host expert panels comprised of industry, government and NGO leaders. They will highlight how renewable natural gas (RNG) will help Ontario meet its greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, air quality goals, and energy needs.

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault will start this sold-out event with a one-on-one discussion. Panelists will cover RNG production, technology, uses, markets, and policy and regulatory issues. The workshop will attract biogas project developers, government leaders, regulators, local and provincial agencies, facility operators, equipment vendors, utilities, and NGOs who will all be players in scaling up RNG production and use in Ontario.

WHO? Some of the experts and presenters addressing the RNG workshop include:

-- Hon. Glenn Thibeault, Ontario Energy Minister -- Matt Tomich and Joanna D. Underwood, President and Founder, respectively, Energy Vision -- Cam Carruthers, Executive Director, Environment & Climate Change Canada -- Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President, Utilities and Power Operations, Enbridge Inc. -- Jennifer Green, Executive Director, Canadian Biogas Association -- Carlyle Khan, Director, Infrastructure Development; Asset Management, City of Toronto -- Indra Maharjan, Program Manager, Ontario Clean Water Agency -- Heather Peason, Director, Ontario Ministry of Environment & Climate Change

WHEN & WHERE? The workshop will take place from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm on December 4 at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto. Journalists and bloggers are invited to attend and cover. To RSVP, obtain the agenda and other information, or request interviews, please get in touch with the media contacts above.

