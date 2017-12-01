PCG Advisory Group Announces Silvana Da Luca, MD of Prism Digital Media Subsidiary, Participated in Panel Discussion at Blockchain Sync 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / PCG Advisory Group (PCG) a leading NYC-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, announced today that Silvana Da Luca, Managing Director of Prism Digital Media, a subsidiary of PCG Advisory Group, participated in a panel discussion at "Blockchain Sync 2017, Pragmatic Perspectives on Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Regulation." The conference was hosted by Pursuit Advisory and was held on November 30, 2017 in New York City, NY.

The panel was moderated by Abhay Jain, Director of Strategy & Innovation, Pursuit Advisory. Other panelists, in addition to Silvana Da Luca, included Christopher Hughes, Executive Director, Foreign Exchange Trading, Nomura Instinet and Raleigh Harbour, CEO, Genesis Block, LLC. The discussion encompassed enterprise blockchain applications, cryptocurrency volatility, and ICO regulation.

"Blockchain technology will change the way business is done on many levels and Prism Digital Media, along with PCG Advisory, are at the forefront, advising clients on how to best leverage the many ramifications," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group. "PCG and Prism Digital has a focused blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies practice with a growing roster of clients and our team is pleased to share the perspectives we've gained through our work with many clients in this emerging sector."

ABOUT PCG ADVISORY GROUP

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for small and micro cap emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech, technology and emerging growth companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, through the use of unique online marketing and audience development techniques. For more information go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Contact:

Kirin Smith

Chief Operating Officer

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Office: 646.863.6519

SOURCE: PCG Advisory Group