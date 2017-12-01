SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Social Media Analytics Services Procurement Research Report', 'Retail Analytics Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Drone Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Social Media Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the social media analytics services market can be attributed to the high demand for immersive content mediums such as AR and VR. The buyers utilize AR and VR technologies to create interactive experiences through social media platforms. Also, use of these mediums offers the benefit of creating a unique identity through interactive content that is not available with conventional content formats such as videos and images.

Social Media Analytics Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying suppliers that offer data integration services.

Use of new technologies.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that can provide analytics for multiple social media platforms other than Twitter and Facebook. The data gathered from social media sites are in an unstructured form, and the suppliers might find it difficult to manage and control data quality relevant to buyers. Therefore the buyers should assess the capabilities of the suppliers based on proven track records before finalizing the contract.

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the retail analytics services market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of technologies like robotics, IoT, and VR/AR systems across the retail sector. There is an increase in emphasis on omnichannel consumer insights at an individual level across different sales channels such as brick and mortar stores, online sales, and mobile application. Also, there is a rise in the number of retail chains that are outsourcing their analytics services to retail analytics service providers, this further adds to the demand for such services.

Retail Analytics Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of integrated data storage solutions.

The use of a patchwork of tools to make them accessible across multiple platforms.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should collaborate with retail analytics service providers that use a single end-to-end retail analytics solution; this offers the benefit of real-time self-service visualization and data discovery across multiple platforms.

Global Drone Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the drone services market can be attributed to the improvements in the regulatory framework. The regulations imposed to regulate drones have been liberalized to support businesses that utilize their services. Also, the process related to pilot certification program in the US has been streamlined to reduce the time required to certify an applicant. The ease of regulations around drone operations in continents such as North America and Europe will help drive the growth of the drone services in these regions.

Drone Services Procurement Challenges:

The stringent regulations on the usage of drone services.

The use of advanced software solutions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market space should engage with service providers that offer advanced software solutions, as this can help them in automating mapping and photogrammetry. Also, the buyers should ensure that the service providers are certified by authorities such as ASPRS of the US, as it helps them in evaluating their skills to calculate measurements required for photogrammetry.

