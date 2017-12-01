South Korea Logistics & Warehousing Market 2017-2021- Surging in E-Commerce Logistics

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "South Korea Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021- Increasing Investment Activity and E-Commerce Logistics to Drive Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report covers various aspects such as overall size of South Korea logistics & warehousing, freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL, express market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography and by type of industries.
The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of South Korea logistics market with Asia and global logistics market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report includes future outlook and projections of the South Korea logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3PL market and express logistics market.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers and Trends in South Korea Logistics Market
- Free Trade and Economic Zones
- Surging in E-Commerce Logistics
- Growth of Retail Sector
- Increasing Investment Activity In South Korea
- Trade Scenario In South Korea
Issues and Challenges in South Korea Logistics Market
- Affect of Neighboring Countries
- Lacking Technological Advancement And Aging Population
- Land and Space Utilization
- Inefficient Logistics Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Appendix
3. South Korea Logistics Market
4. Logistics Infrastructure in South Korea Logistics Market
5. Value Chain Analysis For South Korea Logistics Market
6. South Korea Logistics Market Segmentation
7. South Korea Freight Forwarding Market
8. South Korea Express Logistics Market
9. South Korea Third Party Logistics Market
10. South Korea Warehousing Market
11. South Korea Cold Chain Market
12. Growth Drivers and Trends in South Korea Logistics Market
13. Issues and Challenges in South Korea Logistics Market
14. Recent Mergers and Acquisition IN South Korea Logistics Industry
15. Industry Norms and Regulations
16. Matrix of Major Companies in South Korea Logistics Market
17. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in South Korea Logistics Market
18. South Korea Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2021
19. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting South Korea Logistics Market
Companies Mentioned
- Ceva Logistics
- CJ Express
- DB Schenker Korea
- DHL
- Hyundai Glovis Ltd
- Lotte Logistics
- Nippon Express Korea
- Pantos Logistics Co Ltd
- Yusen Logistics Korea
