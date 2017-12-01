South Korea Logistics & Warehousing Market 2017-2021- Surging in E-Commerce Logistics

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South Korea Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021- Increasing Investment Activity and E-Commerce Logistics to Drive Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report covers various aspects such as overall size of South Korea logistics & warehousing, freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL, express market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography and by type of industries.

The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of South Korea logistics market with Asia and global logistics market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report includes future outlook and projections of the South Korea logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3PL market and express logistics market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers and Trends in South Korea Logistics Market



Free Trade and Economic Zones

Surging in E-Commerce Logistics

Growth of Retail Sector

Increasing Investment Activity In South Korea

Trade Scenario In South Korea

Issues and Challenges in South Korea Logistics Market



Affect of Neighboring Countries

Lacking Technological Advancement And Aging Population

Land and Space Utilization

Inefficient Logistics Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. South Korea Logistics Market



4. Logistics Infrastructure in South Korea Logistics Market



5. Value Chain Analysis For South Korea Logistics Market



6. South Korea Logistics Market Segmentation



7. South Korea Freight Forwarding Market



8. South Korea Express Logistics Market



9. South Korea Third Party Logistics Market



10. South Korea Warehousing Market



11. South Korea Cold Chain Market



12. Growth Drivers and Trends in South Korea Logistics Market



13. Issues and Challenges in South Korea Logistics Market



14. Recent Mergers and Acquisition IN South Korea Logistics Industry



15. Industry Norms and Regulations



16. Matrix of Major Companies in South Korea Logistics Market



17. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in South Korea Logistics Market



18. South Korea Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2021



19. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting South Korea Logistics Market



Companies Mentioned



Ceva Logistics

CJ Express

DB Schenker Korea

DHL

Hyundai Glovis Ltd

Lotte Logistics

Nippon Express Korea

Pantos Logistics Co Ltd

Yusen Logistics Korea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2lfps9/south_korea





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716