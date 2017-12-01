EXPANDED CLASS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Novan, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2018 - NOVN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Novan, Inc. ("Novan") (NASDAQ: NOVN) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Novan's IPO on or about September 26, 2016 or (2) between September 26, 2016 and August 1, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/novan-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements in its Registration Statement and Prospectus for the IPO, and made false statements throughout the class period. In particular, among other allegations, the complaint alleges that the Company repeatedly falsely stated that two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment SB204 were identical and omitted specific facts as to why the two critical trials were, in fact, not identical; as a result of these false statements, the Company's outlook and expected financial performance were not accurately represented.

If you suffered a loss in Novan, you have until January 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

