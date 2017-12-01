Highest November ever for options volume

Securities lending activity percent up 34 percent in November and 22 percent year-to-date

Cleared futures volume up six percent in November and 35 percent year-to-date

Index options up five percent in November and 15 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that cleared contract volume in November was up one percent from November 2016 with 396,779,462 contracts. Average daily volume at OCC is up four percent in 2017 with 17,236,237 contracts. OCC cleared futures volume was up six percent in November with 10,887,050 contracts. OCC's stock loan program reported strong volume numbers up 34 percent in November and year-to-date activity up 22 percent from 2016.

Options: Exchange-listed options volume reached 385,892,412 contracts in November, a one percent increase from November 2016. Year-to-date average daily options volume is up three percent from 2016 with 16,682,201 contracts.

Equity options volume last month was 340,420,039 contracts, up slightly (0.13 percent) from November 2016. This includes cleared ETF options volumeof 134,905,417 contracts last month, a decrease of 18 percent from November 2016 volume of 163,480,195 contracts. Index options volume in November was up five percent with 45,472,373 contracts.

Futures: Cleared futures volume at OCC in November was 10,887,050 contracts, a six percent increase from November 2016. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 35 percent with 554,036 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity in November was up 34 percent in new loans from last year with 214,606 transactions. Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 22 percent with 2,128,758 new loan transactions in 2017. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in November was $150,968,466,032.

For 2017 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME NOVEMBER 2017 Nov 2017 Total Contract Volume Nov 2016 Total Contract Volume Nov Total Contract Change vs. 2016 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2016 Avg. Daily Contract Change vs. 2016 Equity Options 340,420,039 339,977,187 0.13% 14,692,608 14,440,418 1.75% ETF Options 134,905,417 163,480,195 -17.5% 6,351,272 6,569,129 -3.32% Index Options 45,472,373 43,224,730 5.20% 1,989,593 1,731,593 14.9% Total Options 385,892,412 383,201,917 0.70% 16,682,201 16,172,011 3.15% Total Futures 10,887,050 10,313,172 5.56% 554,036 410,983 34.8% Total Volume 396,779,462 393,515,089 0.83% 17,236,237 16,582,994 3.94%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

