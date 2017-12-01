Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG.H) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 14,000,280 shares at a price of $0.05 per share ("the Offering") for gross proceeds of $700,014.

No Finder's Fees were paid on the financing. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and corporate purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Doug Ramshaw"

Doug Ramshaw

President & CEO

604-484-7855

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon Aftermath Silver's reasonable expectations at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Aftermath Silver's plans or prospects to change include changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments. Aftermath Silver disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States and accordingly, shall not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The securities that may be issued pursuant to this press release are not currently qualified by prospectus or registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of United States persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The securities are subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires