SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Acrylic Acid Procurement Research Report', 'Toluene Procurement Research Report', and 'Polyethylene Procurement Research Report'

Global Acrylic Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the acrylic acid market can be attributed to the high demand for acrylate esters and superabsorbent polymers. Its usage in superabsorbent polymers enables it to absorb water and other aqueous solutions in end-use applications which include female hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. Acrylate esters are also used by various sectors likesurface coatings, paints, detergents, textiles, and plastics.

Acrylic Acid Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying suppliers that provide cost-effective transportation and storage facilities.

The high logistics costs.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who own nearshore production or distribution facilities. Adopting this procurement practice helps the buyers reduce logistics costs. Also, the buyers in this market space prefer engaging with suppliers that have in-house transportation and storage capabilities.

Global Toluene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the toluene market can be attributed to the rise in demand from the automotive fuel industry. Also, the governments across various geographies have mandated the maintenance of a minimum octane level in automotive fuels such as gasoline. This has led to the rise in the shift to the use of toluene as suppliers of automotive fuels can either improve the purity level of their fuels or use a high-octane additive such as toluene to increase their octane levels.

Toluene Procurement Challenges:

The additional investments in monitoring suppliers' compliance with labor laws.

The high procurement costs.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should collaborate with suppliers that have adopted sustainability practices over the years. This includes the use of energy generated from renewable sources, procurement of renewable raw materials, use of energy generated from renewable sources, and implementation of energy-efficient practices. This will help the buyers achieve their sustainability goals and reduce the cost of procurement.

Global Polyethylene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the polyethylene market can be attributed to the rise demand from the food and beverages industries across various geographies. The largest application segment for polyethylene is the packaging sector, and the demand from this industry is expected to grow over the forecast period. Also, wrapped plastic films are increasingly being used for packaging of food products, leading to the growth of polyethylene market.

Polyethylene Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in overcoming high transportation costs.

Difficulty in identifying the right blend of regional and global suppliers.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the polyethylene market should engage with multiple vendors, this facilitates the distribution of high-volume orders among them and reduce the associated risks. Also, the reduced dependency on a particular supplier can lead to higher bargaining power and consistency in supply.

