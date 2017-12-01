Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market 2017-2021 - Slow Infrastructure Growth to Hit Steel Demand in Saudi Arabia

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth of Construction Sector and Oil & Gas Projects is Likely to Drive Demand" report
The report titled "Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth of Construction Sector and Oil & Gas Projects is Likely to Drive Demand" provides a comprehensive analysis of steel pipes and rebars in Saudi Arabia.
The report focuses on overall market size for steel pipes and rebars sold in Saudi Arabia, market segmentation of steel pipes by type of steel pipes (seamless, ERW, SAW and LSAW), by sectoral demand (oil and gas, construction and agriculture), by sectoral demand for seamless pipes (oil and gas and construction), by sectoral demand for LSAW pipes (hydrocarbon sector and structural and other demand), by type of LSAW pipes (sour pipes and non-sour pipes), by sectoral demand for ERW pipes (oil and gas and others), by diameter of LSAW pipes (24.0-30.0 inches, 48.0 inches and others) and by grade of LSAW pipes (X60 and X65 and B class pipes); market segmentation of steel rebars by sectoral demand (oil and gas, construction, manufacturing and others), by regional demand (Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and others) and by finishing type (fabricated rebars, epoxy coated rebars and black rebars).
The report also covers company profile of major players, competition scenario; import scenario for steel rebars; decision making process, government regulations; growth drivers and trends and issues and challenges. The report concludes with SWOT analysis and market projection for future highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers and Trends in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
- Increase in Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects
- Growing Drilling Activity Fuels Demand for Steel Pipes
- Increasing Usage of Seamless Pipes and Tubes
- Tremendous Growth in Steel Consumption
Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
- Growing Competition from Imports: Chinese Manufacturing
- Fluctuating Steel Prices in Saudi Arabia
- Industrial Environment and Sustainable Development Framework
- Slow Infrastructure Growth to Hit Steel Demand in Saudi Arabia
- Oil Price War
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Overview and Genesis
4. Value Chain Analysis of Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
5. Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes Market
6. Saudi Arabia Steel Rebars Market
7. Decision Making Process adopted by Customers before purchasing Steel Pipes and Rebars in Saudi Arabia
8. Profiling of Major Steel Pipes and Rebars Customer in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco
9. Growth Drivers and Trends in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
10. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
11. Government Regulations in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
13. Future Outlook for Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
14. Analyst Recommendations
15. Macroeconomic Factors affecting Saudi Steel Pipes and Rebars Market
Companies Mentioned
- Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
- Arabian Pipes Co.
- Arcelor Mittal
- Atteih Steel Co. Ltd
- Global Pipe Co.
- National Pipe Co. Ltd
- Rajhi Steel Industries
- Saudi Steel Pipe Co.
- Welspun Corp Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42k44p/saudi_arabia
