QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Junex Inc. (TSX VENTURE: JNX) ("Junex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Francois Levesque CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Levesque will also continue to act as Accounting Manager, a position he has held for several years.

The position of Chief Financial Officer was previously occupied by Dave Pepin, whose departure is effective immediately. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Pepin will continue to provide advisory services to the Company until April 30, 2018.

Junex thanks Mr. Pepin for his dedication and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Junex

Junex is a Quebec SME that seeks to be a catalyst in accessing Quebec's oil and gas resources, while ensuring that their development becomes an important means of creating collective wealth for Quebeckers. Junex's operations are conducted in a responsible manner, in strictest compliance with the rules, laws and regulations that govern oil and gas activities. To that end, every day it takes all measures to minimize the environmental impact of its activities.

