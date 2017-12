WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil service stocks have moved substantially higher during trading on Friday, extending a recent upward move. After closing higher in the three previous sessions, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 3.3 percent.



The strength among oil service stocks comes amid a notable increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for January delivery jumping $0.96 to $58.36 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX