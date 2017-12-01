sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.12.2017 | 22:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook 2017-2021 - A Benchmark Report for Every New Player

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

"Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing market in Singapore.

The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Singapore logistics & warehousing market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of Service mix, by geography, by industries, Freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL market size and express logistics market. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of Singapore logistics market with APAC countries and global logistics market.

The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, competitive benchmarking of major players and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report also includes future outlook and projection of the Singapore logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3 PL market and express logistics market. Major macroeconomic indicators and upcoming projects affecting the market have also been highlighted in the report.

The report also serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into Logistics & warehousing market in Singapore what should be the focus and USP for that new player.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Appendix

3. Comparative Analysis of Singapore Logistics Market with Global Logistics Market

4. Logistics Infrastructure in Singapore Logistics Market

5. Value Chain Analysis for Singapore Logistics Market

6. Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Introduction

8. Singapore Freight Forwarding Market

9. Singapore Express Logistics Market

10. Singapore 3PL Market Introduction

11. Singapore Warehousing Market Introduction

12. Singapore Cold Chain Industry Introduction

13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Singapore Logistics Market

14. Salary Structure in Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Industry

15. Pricing Analysis Singapore logistics market

16. GST guide for Singapore logistics service industry

17. Growth Drivers and Trends in Singapore Logistics Market

18. Issues and Challenges in Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market

19. Government Role in Singapore Logistics Market

20. Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021

21. Macro-Economic Factors affecting Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Agility Logistics
  • Ceva Logistics
  • CWT Logistics
  • DB Schenker Logistics
  • DHL Singapore
  • FedEx Singapore
  • KWE-Kintetsu World Express
  • Singapore POST/ SingPost
  • Toll Logistics (Asia) Ltd
  • UPS Singapore
  • Yang Lee Logistics
  • YCH Group
  • Yusen Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nq2hr/singapore

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire