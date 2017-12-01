Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook 2017-2021 - A Benchmark Report for Every New Player

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing market in Singapore.

The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Singapore logistics & warehousing market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of Service mix, by geography, by industries, Freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL market size and express logistics market. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of Singapore logistics market with APAC countries and global logistics market.

The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, competitive benchmarking of major players and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report also includes future outlook and projection of the Singapore logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3 PL market and express logistics market. Major macroeconomic indicators and upcoming projects affecting the market have also been highlighted in the report.

The report also serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into Logistics & warehousing market in Singapore what should be the focus and USP for that new player.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. Comparative Analysis of Singapore Logistics Market with Global Logistics Market



4. Logistics Infrastructure in Singapore Logistics Market



5. Value Chain Analysis for Singapore Logistics Market



6. Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Introduction



8. Singapore Freight Forwarding Market



9. Singapore Express Logistics Market



10. Singapore 3PL Market Introduction



11. Singapore Warehousing Market Introduction



12. Singapore Cold Chain Industry Introduction



13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Singapore Logistics Market



14. Salary Structure in Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Industry



15. Pricing Analysis Singapore logistics market



16. GST guide for Singapore logistics service industry



17. Growth Drivers and Trends in Singapore Logistics Market



18. Issues and Challenges in Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market



19. Government Role in Singapore Logistics Market



20. Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021



21. Macro-Economic Factors affecting Singapore Logistics and Warehousing Market



Companies Mentioned



Agility Logistics

Ceva Logistics

CWT Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL Singapore

FedEx Singapore

KWE-Kintetsu World Express

Singapore POST/ SingPost

Toll Logistics ( Asia ) Ltd

) Ltd UPS Singapore

Yang Lee Logistics

YCH Group

Yusen Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nq2hr/singapore

