Dividend and Income Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / A quarterly distribution of $0.15 per share was declared today by Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) (NAV: XDNIX), payable December 28, 2017 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

The quarterly distribution reflects the Fund's current distribution policy to provide shareholders with a relatively stable cash flow per share. There is no guarantee that the Fund's current distribution policy will reduce or eliminate the Fund's market price discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share and the Fund's trustees have no fiduciary duty to take action ,or to consider taking any action, to narrow any such discount. The policy may be changed or discontinued without notice. The distributions are paid from net investment income and any net capital gains, with the balance representing return of capital.

This notice discloses information on the sources of the distribution as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. As of the date of this press release and based on the Fund's results and estimates for the current quarter, the current distribution of $0.15 per share would include approximately 21%, 0%, and 79% from net investment income, capital gains, and return of capital, respectively. If, for any distribution, the sum of previously undistributed net investment income and net realized capital gains is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference is treated as a return of capital (tax-free for a shareholder up to the amount of its tax basis in its shares of the Fund). The amount treated as a tax-free return of capital will reduce a shareholder's adjusted basis in its shares, thereby increasing the shareholder's potential gain or reducing its potential loss on the subsequent sale of those shares.

The Fund's distributions are not tied to its investment income and net realized capital gains, if any, and do not represent yield or investment return.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. In early 2018, the Fund intends to send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year concerning the tax treatment of the distributions that were paid to shareholders of record during the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

About the Fund

The Fund is a closed end fund with the primary investment objective of seeking high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities. From time to time, shares of the Fund may trade at a premium to NAV or a discount to NAV. During such periods when the Fund's NAV per share is above the market price, there may be an opportunity for investors to purchase shares of the Fund at a discount to their underlying value. The Fund's premium or discount to NAV may vary over time and shares of the Fund may subsequently be worth more or less than their original cost.

Shares of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This characteristic is a risk separate and distinct from the risk that the Fund's NAV could decrease as a result of its investment activities. Neither the Fund nor its investment manager can predict whether shares of the Fund will trade at, below or above NAV. The risk of holding shares of the Fund that might trade at a discount is more pronounced for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after acquiring them because, for those investors, realization of a gain or loss on their investments is likely to be more dependent upon the existence of a premium or discount than upon portfolio performance. The shares of the Fund are designed primarily for long term investors and should not be considered a vehicle for trading purposes. The NAV of the Fund's shares typically will fluctuate with price changes of the Fund's portfolio securities, and these fluctuations are likely to be greater in the case of a fund which uses leverage, as the Fund may from time to time. In the event that shares of the Fund trade at a premium to NAV, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares of the Fund will not trade at a discount to net asset value thereafter. The market price for the Fund is based on supply and demand which fluctuates daily based on many factors, such as economic conditions and global events, investor sentiment, and security-specific factors.

There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund's investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its annual and semi-annual reports. To obtain a copy of the reports, please call us at 212-785-0900 or download them at http://dividendandincomefund.com/fundinfo.html.

To learn more about the Fund visit www.DividendandIncomeFund.com. For Fund shareholder related questions, please call 212-785-0900. Dividend and Income Fund is part of a fund complex which includes the Midas Funds and Foxby Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Fund's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Fund involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Fund, which may cause the Fund's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Fund may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Fund or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Fund's filings with the SEC, and similar information. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

