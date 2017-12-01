Fineqia Announces Strategic Shift Toward Blockchain Technologies

LONDON, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce that it will adopt distributed ledger technologies, commonly referred to as the blockchain, as it builds out its alternative finance business.

Fineqia's business focus within the emerging paradigm of blockchain based financial services is being crafted by its management in dialogue with regulatory bodies, technologists, investors and entrepreneurs involved with blockchain companies.

As part of this strategic shift, the Company will consider strategic investments in and acquisitions of companies developing and propagating blockchain based financial solutions that are adjunct to the Company's core business of placing debt and equity securities.

"Blockchain technologies and crypto currencies represent a potentially powerful ally in our mission to democratise financial services," said the Company's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Use of the blockchain could create more efficient means for financial transactions than those in use today."

About Fineqia International

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTCPink: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. For more information visit https://investors.fineqia.com/news

