SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Potash Procurement Research Report', 'Carbon Black Procurement Research Report', and 'Mining Chemicals Procurement Research Report'

Global Potash Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the potash market can be attributed to the rapid growth in the global population along with the rise in demand for food. This has increased the demand for potash among the buyers who procure it to increase the yield of their food crops. Also, the governments across the globe have mandated the blending of automotive fuels such as gasoline or diesel with renewable fuels such as industrial ethanol to decrease the consumption of fossil fuels; this led to the high demand for potash-based fertilizers.

Potash Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying suppliers with steady financials.

Procurement delays due to the need to explore new mining opportunities.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that use innovative technologies in their potash producing facilities; this helps the buyers in reducing the operating expenses. Also, they should adopt the practice of using document management systems, as it can help them in improving their operational efficiency.

Global Carbon Black Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the carbon black market can be attributed to the high demand for carbon black from the automotive industry; this is because it is a crucial element that is indispensable for the automotive industry. It is used in the manufacture of tires in the automotive industry. It is also used to in components such as steering wheels and dashboards, and in coating applications where it is used to provide the highest dark gradient and gloss finish to coatings.

Carbon Black Procurement Challenges:

Difficulties in accurate evaluation of proprietary technologies.

Challenges in demand forecasting

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should collaborate with suppliers to enter into strategic partnerships with them and to gain greater visibility on proprietary information. Also, they should identify suppliers who offer support in price and demand forecasting to minimize risks associated with fluctuating market prices.

Global Mining Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the mining chemicals market can be attributed to the rise in the use of mining chemicals in the exploration of shale gas.The process for the extraction of high-quality ores from aging of mines is a complicated process. This, in turn, has led to the rise in demand mining chemicals which help in improving the efficiency of the production process leading to the extraction of high-quality ores.

Mining Chemicals Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in estimating delays in deliveries.

The difficulties in assessing the supplier's IT infrastructure.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the mining chemicals market should engage with suppliers that offer price and demand forecasting assistance. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have dedicated testing labs where the chemicals can be tested and graded.

