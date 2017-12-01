Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Increase in Number of Foreign Worker Camps

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Number of Religious Tourists and Growth in the Education and Healthcare Sector to Drive Future" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Saudi Arabia Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of type of contract and by major end users (Industrial/Construction, Hospitality, Education, Corporate, Flight, Healthcare and others). The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis.
In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players along with menus and price as per the end users. This report will help industry consultants, catering service providers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
5. Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Saudi Arabia Catering Services
- Growing tourism
- Booming hotel construction sector
- Growing imports to meet institutional food sector demands
- Increase in Number of Foreign Worker Camps
- Falling Oil Prices
- Introduction of Expat Levy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market
4. Value Chain
5. Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Saudi Arabia Catering Services
6. Government regulations
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Market Segmentation
9. Case Studies in Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market
10. Vendor Selection Process For Saudi Arabia Catering Services
11. Saudi Arabia Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021
12. Analyst Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Algosaibi Services
- Al-Suwaidi Services Company
- Al-Suwaiket Group
- Gulf Catering Company
- Nesma Trading Co.
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company
- Suadi Catering and Contracting Company
- Tamimi Global Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rdj9s/saudi_arabia
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716