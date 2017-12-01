Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP is pleased to announce that five new partners have been elected to the partnership, effective January 1, 2018: Yahonnes Cleary, Brian S. Grieve, Kyle J. Kimpler, Lindsay B. Parks and Ramy J. Wahbeh. Four of the new partners are resident in the firm's New York office; Mr. Wahbeh is resident in Paul, Weiss's London office.

"We are delighted to welcome these spectacular lawyers to our partnership," said Brad S. Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss. "They are talented lawyers in their respective areas of expertise, and each has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to clients, colleagues and the firm."

Yahonnes Cleary will become a partner in the litigation department, where he handles a broad range of complex commercial lawsuits, investigations and regulatory matters, as well as significant pro bono matters. Prior to joining Paul, Weiss, Mr. Cleary clerked for the Honorable Barrington D. Parker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Mr. Cleary received a J.D. from Yale Law School, and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Columbia University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Cleary also received an M.Sc. from Oxford University.

Brian S. Grieve will become a partner in the tax department. Mr. Grieve advises on a broad range of transactional matters, including the tax aspects of M&A transactions, fund formation, restructurings, securities issuances and derivative transactions. Mr. Grieve received a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College.

Kyle J. Kimpler will become a partner in the bankruptcy department. Mr. Kimpler handles a broad range of matters on behalf of key constituents in complex restructurings, and he is regularly involved in bankruptcy-related litigation and insolvency issues. Mr. Kimpler received a J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and a B.A., with Distinction, from the University of Kansas.

Lindsay B. Parks will become a partner in the tax department, where she works on a broad range of transactional matters. Ms. Parks handles the tax aspects of M&A transactions, fund formation, joint ventures and restructurings. Ms. Parks received a J.D. from New York University School of Law, and a B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston College.

Ramy J. Wahbeh will become a partner in the corporate department, where he focuses on complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, strategic joint ventures and private equity, primarily in Europe. Mr. Wahbeh received an LL.M. and an S.J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He received a B.A., an LL.B. and an LL.M. from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and an M.B.A., magna cum laude, from Hebrew University's Jerusalem School of Business Administration.

