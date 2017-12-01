India Wound Care Market 2017-2022 - Johnson and Johnson Leads the Market

DUBLIN, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Wound Care Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Medical Surgeries and Increase in Incidence of Acute and Chronic Wounds to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the overall wound care market by its key segments including traditional (Gauge, Dressings, Tapes, Compression Bandages and Plasters, and Disinfectants), advanced (Dressings and Devices) and surgical care (Sutures, Staples and Glues), distribution channel, and demand by major cities. The publication also includes competitive landscape, which discusses the major market players along with the detailed discussion about the organizations and their respective market share. The future analysis of overall India Wound Care Market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Incline in incidences of both acute and chronic wounds in the country coupled with rise in number of cosmetic surgeries and surgical births aided in the growth of wound care market in the last few years. The market growth was fuelled by rise in knee replacement surgeries in the country with over 80,000 knee replacements performed, which represented an incline by 80% in just five years. Furthermore, over 18,000 weight loss surgeries were conducted in India up from just 800 in 2009. Over 9.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the country in 2016 as well.

Traditional wound care is the primary treatment approach in India. Owing to perception of high cost-low benefit for advanced wound care products, the use of traditional products has been rampant. The segment has witnessed huge demand for products such as cotton, gauge, dressings and bandages. These products are affordable by everyone and enjoy high adoption in medical institutions, clinics and end consumers. Traditional wound care products were the highest revenue generating segment in the wound care market. However, the market for advanced and surgical wound care products has grown at a faster pace than traditional products in the recent past.

The wound care market in India is still in its growth phase and is quite a fragmented one characterized by the presence of several manufacturers and fierce competition existing between them. Johnson and Johnson emerged as the market leader in this space, in terms of revenue. Smith and Nephew and Datt Mediproducts were the next two leading companies. These companies had strong product portfolio along with strong distribution systems and promotion strategies that enabled them to keep hold of their market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. India Wound Care Market Genesis



4. Value Chain Analysis of India Wound care Market



How is Marketing Done?



5. India Wound Care Market Size, FY'2012-FY'2017



6. India Wound Care Market Segmentation



Scenario in Tier I Cities



7. India Wound Care Market Trade Scenario



8. Trends and Developments in India Wound Care Market



9. India Wound Care Market Regulatory Landscape



10. Porter Five Forces Analysis in India Wound Care Market



11. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Wound Care Market Infrastructure



13. Analyst Recommendations



14. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting India Wound Care Market



Companies Mentioned



3M India

BSN Medical

Coloplast

Covatec

Datt Mediproducts

Johnson and Johnson

KCI Medical

Molnolycke

Smith & Nephew

Sutures India

