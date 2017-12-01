RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP), an immuno-oncology company developing drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced Steve Demas, its Chief Operating Officer, has resigned due to personal reasons. "I want to thank Steve on behalf of Helix for his significant contribution to the Company," said Heman Chao, Chief Executive Officer. "I wish him the best in his future endeavors".

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

