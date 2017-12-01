Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Acquires 90% of the Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia on Amended Terms

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V: OSU; OTC PINK: ORSUF) ("Orsu" or the "Company") reports that, as announced on November 6, 2017, Orsu has now closed the purchase of an additional 60% interest in Sibzoloto Investments Limited ("Sibzoloto"), the indirect holder of the Sergeevskoe gold project in Russia on November 30, 2017.

On closing the definitive agreement, the sellers of the 60% interest in Sibzoloto were paid US$420,000 and were granted a net smelter return royalty of 0.75% on the Sergeevskoe project, to be capped at US$7,500,000 at which point it will expire.

Orsu will carry the holders of the 10% interest in Sibzoloto until completion of a definitive feasibility study on the Sergeevskoe project, at which point the 10% interest will become a participating interest subject to dilution.

