TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC ("Sponsor"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), in its capacity as the sponsor of iShares Gold Trust ("Trust") (NYSE Arca: IAU), has announced that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for an order declaring that the Trust is not a reporting issuer for purposes of Ontario securities law. The Trust is currently a reporting issuer in Ontario only and is not a reporting issuer in any other jurisdiction of Canada.

As a reporting issuer in Ontario, the Trust is subject to certain Canadian filing and disclosure requirements, as well as filing and disclosure requirements that are applicable to it pursuant to the securities laws of the United States and the requirements of the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca"), where the Trust's shares are currently listed and traded. The Trust has applied for an order to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada because its securities do not trade on any marketplace in Canada.

An order of the Ontario Securities Commission that the Trust is not a reporting issuer in Ontario will not affect the Trust's continued compliance with its reporting obligations under United States securities laws, its listing on NYSE Arca or its continued compliance with the requirements of NYSE Arca or the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. If the order is granted, the Trust will no longer be a reporting issuer in Ontario or any other jurisdiction of Canada and it will no longer be subject to Canadian continuous disclosure requirements.

All continuous disclosure documents that have been filed by the Trust in accordance with U.S. securities laws can be accessed online on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on the Trust's website at https://www.ishares.com/us/products/239561/ishares-gold-trust-fund.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2017, the firm manages approximately US$5.977 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca - Twitter: @BlackRockCA - Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can.

About iShares

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 800 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.(1)

(1) Based on US$5.977 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/17.

