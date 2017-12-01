Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces that on November 30, 2017 the CSPA Group, Inc.'s ("CSPA") manufacturing facility in Adelanto was investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The purpose was to determine if the facility was using volatile extraction methods. On September 14, 2017, the City of Adelanto issued a Medical Marijuana Permit for volatile extraction and a business license along with a Certification of Occupancy signed by the San Bernardino County Fire Department. All permits and licenses continue to be in good standing for the facility. The San Bernardino Sheriff's position is that volatile extraction is not permissible until January 1, 2018; however, the facility is allowed to continue all other operations and will continue production with CO2 extracted ingredients.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO of LDS, stated, "The conflicting regulatory positions between all branches of government on this issue will most likely continue until such time as a single set of regulations are adopted and become effective on January 1. CSPA, the holder of the Permit, and LDS will continue to work with all regulatory agencies to comply with all applicable regulations." The use of CO2 extracted ingredients is an effective temporary solution until January 1, 2018.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

