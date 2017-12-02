Beechwoods Software's Hervé Jourdain Elected Chair of the OCF Healthcare Project

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Beechwoods Software, Inc. announces the appointment of Vice President of Architecture Hervé Jourdain as chair of the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) Healthcare Project. The OCF Healthcare Project aims to enable innovation by providing the data models needed to advance the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) for personal and medical devices, and to define the standards that will provide the interoperability, security and privacy that the Healthcare IoT industry has been waiting for.

Hervé's more than 25 years of experience in embedded systems has afforded him an expansive understanding of complex requirements from both a technical and regulatory perspective. He looks forward to collaborating with the OCF to address the unique challenges healthcare brings to IoT, and to help define the specifications Healthcare IoT requires.

About Beechwoods Software

Beechwoods Software Inc. is a leading provider of software development services and solutions for businesses and OEMs developing embedded and resource-limited products. Companies have relied on Beechwoods' multinational team of software engineers to help them bring advanced software solutions to market and produce high quality, innovative products. Learn more at: www.beechwoods.com

About the Open Connectivity Foundation

Billions of connected devices (phones, computers and sensors) should be able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport. The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring an open source project to make this possible. OCF will unlock the massive opportunity in the IoT market, accelerate industry innovation and help developers and companies create solutions that map to a single open specification. OCF will help ensure secure interoperability for consumers, business, and industry. The AllSeen Alliance now operates under the Open Connectivity Foundation. For more information, please visit www.openconnectivity.org.