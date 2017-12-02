Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation analysis on the medical devices industry. A renowned PCR equipment manufacturer wanted to devise a robust segmentation strategy to deliver suitable products and services to their target audience. The client wanted to identify niche market segments to enhance their brand recognition and profit margins.

According to the market segmentation analysis experts at Infiniti, "In the medical devices industry, employing an effective market segmentation strategy helps companies to focus on the marketing efforts and examine customer behavior."

Developments in the technology are improving the possibilities of healthcare delivery. These advancements have paved the way for advanced healthcare diagnostic devices such as the polymerase chain reaction equipment. Major organizations are using market segmentation analysis to define potential markets and allocate resources to these segments.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client tailor products and services to meet the needs of each segment. The client was able to design marketing and sales campaigns to improve brand loyalty. Additionally, the client was able to determine branding strategies and keep the brand tuned to the customers.

This market segmentation engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify potential group of customers and target specific products and services

Meet the needs of the customers and gain a significant share in the market

This market segmentation study offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging co-joint analysis to divide a category into different levels

Understanding the economic potential of each target segments

