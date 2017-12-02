Vivo Reveals a Special Edition Smartphone for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia'

MOSCOW, Russia, Dec. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As an official FIFA World Cup Sponsor, Vivo, a young leading global smartphone brand, reveals the special edition handset created for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and has specially created the FIFA World Cup edition handset for FIFA staff at the tournament. 32 teams have booked their places at the tournament, and the Final Draw was held on 1 December at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

Custom-made Vivo Smartphone for FIFA made an appearance

The Draw attracted much attention since it impacts the performance of each participating team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. As a milestone event before the start of the tournament, the Draw was attended by high profile guests, government officials and FIFA representatives, as well as accredited media and the proud members of the FIFA Commercial Affiliates.

As a part of this historical and unique moment, a brief ceremony was held ahead of the Draw for the handover of the customized Official Smartphone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Continued commitment in bringing the Vivo experience to more consumers around the globe

The partnership with FIFA is one of many to help Vivo reach more young people globally, especially among fans of large sporting events. As a part of the cooperation between Vivo and FIFA, Vivo will continue to initiate several fan activities and activations to translate the passions and fun of sports to fans. This will continue to lay a solid foundation for Vivo to further explore and establish a leading position in overseas markets.

In October, Vivo announced its expansion plan into new markets including Taiwan, Singapore and Russia.

When the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks-off, FIFA staff will be relying on the special edition Vivo handset to help deliver the most anticipated football event in the world. The partnership with FIFA strongly connects Vivo's creative, joyful, and international brand image with consumers all over the world.

About Vivo

A young global smartphone brand focusing on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, Vivo develops dynamic and stylish products for passionate young people. Vivo makes stylish smartphones with cutting-edge technology accessible to young people and professionals around the world. We now have close to two hundred million users to date and is one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As the exclusive smartphone sponsor of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

According to Counterpoint's latest research, Vivo was the fifth largest smartphone brand globally in 3Q 2017, capturing a market share of 7.1%. Out of the top 5, Vivo observed the highest year-over-year growth of 32% in global shipments.

