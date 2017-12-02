

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Blackwood, N.J. establishment Caesar's Pasta, LLC, is recalling approximately 46,810 pounds of beef meatball products due to presence of egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The problem was discovered when a customer noticed that the label did not include eggs in the ingredient statement. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The frozen beef meatball items were produced between Nov. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2017 and includes 10-lb. boxes containing 0.5-oz. pieces of 'Schiff's ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,' labeled with lot code 70033SH, 10-lb. boxes containing 1-oz. pieces of 'Schiff's ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,' labeled with lot code 70034SH, and 10-lb. boxes containing 1.5-oz. pieces of 'Schiff's ITALIAN BRAND MEAT BALLS,' labeled with lot code 70035SH.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5498' inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to food service locations in Pennsylvania.



