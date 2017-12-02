

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Detroit, Mich. establishment Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc. is recalling approximately 813 pounds of chicken patty shish kabob products due to presence of milk, wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



This problem was discovered by FSIS inspection program personnel during routine in-plant labeling verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The chicken patty shish kabob items were produced on various dates between Feb. 7, 2017 and Nov. 27, 2017 and includes 9-oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of 'RAFEDAIN FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTY SHISH KABOB.'



The products, which bear establishment number 'EST 44196' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.



