New Analysis Shows High Rates of Skin Clearance as Measured by Absolute PASI in Patients With Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Treated With Janssen's TREMFYA(guselkumab)

Absolute PASI analysis from the VOYAGE 1 trial shows a high level of skin responses were maintained through two years in patients treated with guselkumab

Additional new data show a consistent safety profile for guselkumab through two years

Janssen-Cilag International NV ("Janssen") presented a new analysis from VOYAGE 1 assessing efficacy responses based on absolute Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score (PASI), as reported through two years of TREMFYA (guselkumab) treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.[1] The data, presented at the 8th International Congress of Psoriasis from Gene to Clinic, showed that guselkumab treatment led to significantly higher rates of skin clearance vs Humira (adalimumab) through one year, as measured by absolute PASI (p <0.001). In patients who received continuous treatment with guselkumab, high level PASI responses were also maintained through the two years.[1]

"The chronicity and often unpredictable nature of psoriasis mean that percentage improvements in signs and symptoms don't always translate into improvements in quality of life for patients," said Dr Kim Papp, K Papp Clinical Research and Probity Medical Research, Waterloo, Canada and study lead investigator. "By directly analysing PASI values in this trial, we focused on a direct and objective measurement of disease severity, not just the percentage of improvement. Results from VOYAGE 1 demonstrate that treatment with guselkumab translates into clinically meaningful improvements for patients."

The aim of this post-hoc analysis was to objectively measure the area of the body affected by the reddening, scaling and thickening associated with psoriasis plaques, rather than reporting on the relative percentage improvement in PASI score from baseline seen with treatment. Efficacy through to two years (week 100) was analysed based on absolute PASI responses of 0, ‰¤1 and ‰¤3 on a scale of 0 to 72, with higher scores indicating greater disease severity.[1],[2] The results showed that at week 48, 72.0% of patients treated with guselkumab had a PASI score of ‰¤1 vs 43.4% of patients treated with adalimumab (p <0.001). Furthermore, 47.4% of guselkumab treated patients had clear skin (PASI 0) vs 23.4% of those treated with adalimumab (p <0.001).[1] After 2 years (week 100) high skin clearance rates continued to be seen among patients receiving guselkumab, 68.6% had a PASI score of ‰¤1 and nearly half (49%) had clear skin (PASI score of 0).[1][see Information for Editors section for study design]

Janssen also presented new two-year data from VOYAGE 1 and VOYAGE 2, evaluating the safety of guselkumab in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.[3] The analysis considered patients who were initially randomised to guselkumab and those randomised to placebo and crossed over to guselkumab at week 16. The results showed that safety event rates for both groups of guselkumab-treated patients were comparable between year 1 and year 2. In addition, the safety data for patients who were initially randomised to adalimumab and later crossed over to receive guselkumab were consistent with overall guselkumab safety data, with no additional safety signals identified.[3]

Adverse events reported in at least five percent of guselkumab-treated patients during the first 16 weeks in the VOYAGE 1 and 2 trials included: nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, injection site erythema, headache, arthralgia, pruritus and back pain. The types of adverse events reported remained generally consistent through 48 weeks of treatment,[4],[5] and through to week 100.[3]

Information for Editors

About the International Congress of Psoriasis from Gene to Clinic

The 8th International Congress of Psoriasis from Gene to Clinic is taking place in London from Thursday 30th November to Saturday 2nd December. For more information, visit: http://www.psoriasisg2c.com

About TREMFYA (guselkumab) [ 6]

On 10 November 2017, guselkumab was granted market authorisation in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy).

Guselkumab is the first psoriasis treatment licensed in the European Union to selectively target IL-23, a key driver of the immune inflammatory response in psoriasis.[4],[5],[7],[8] Guselkumab is a self-injectable treatment for psoriasis (following training). Treatment requires two starter doses, one initially and the other four weeks later, followed by a maintenance dose once every eight weeks (q8w) thereafter.[4],[5]

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to guselkumab, which is currently approved in the US, Canada and Europe.

For complete European Union (EU) prescribing information, please visit: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/34321

VOYAGE 1, VOYAGE 2 studies

VOYAGE 1 is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator- controlled study, including 837 patients. It included a placebo-controlled period (weeks 0-16), after which patients taking placebo crossed over to receive guselkumab through week 48, and an active comparator-controlled period comparing guselkumab with adalimumab (week 0-48). [5] At week 48, patients randomised to guselkumab at week 0 and those who crossed over from placebo to guselkumab at week 16 continued to receive guselkumab q8w; patients randomised to adalimumab at week 0 also switched to guselkumab q8w at week 48. [9] Beginning at week 52, all patients began receiving open-label guselkumab. This study will continue for a total of 5 years.

At week 48, patients randomised to guselkumab at week 0 and those who crossed over from placebo to guselkumab at week 16 continued to receive guselkumab q8w; patients randomised to adalimumab at week 0 also switched to guselkumab q8w at week 48. Beginning at week 52, all patients began receiving open-label guselkumab. This study will continue for a total of 5 years. VOYAGE 2 is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator-controlled study, including 992 patients. It consisted of a placebo-controlled period (weeks 0-16), an active comparator-controlled period (weeks 0-28), and a randomised withdrawal and retreatment period (weeks 28-72).[4] Beginning at week 76, all patients began receiving open-label guselkumab. This study will also continue for a total of 5 years.

About Psoriasis

What it is

The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, usually resulting in areas of thick, red or inflamed skin covered with silvery scales which are known as plaques.[10] The inconsistent nature of psoriasis means that even when plaques appear to subside, patients can have ongoing concerns over their return.[11]

Impact

Psoriasis can cause great physical and psychological burden. A study comparing psoriasis to other prominent conditions found its mental and physical impact comparable to that seen in cancer, heart disease and depression.[12]

Psoriasis is also associated with several comorbidities including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and osteoporosis.[13],[14]

In addition, many individuals are faced with social exclusion, discrimination, and stigma because of their disease.[15]

