The global diatomite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global diatomite market by application that includes filtration, aggregates, fillers, and absorbents. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: natural filtering property of diatomite

The global diatomite market is projecting growth due to the rising demand for diatomite from end-user industries. The unique characteristics make it suitable for several purposes such as filtration aids, aggregates, fillers, and absorbents. The small particle size and honeycomb structure of diatomite assists in trapping bacteria. The pores are smaller than the size of unwanted materials and can easily separate clay particles and other suspended solids. Diatomite is used in drinking water treatment plants, swimming pools, breweries, wineries, chemical plants, and other applications. Low capital or installation costs and the ability to filter out solid organic content from the desired liquid are some of the factors that drive the demand for diatomite.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "Diatomite is extensively used in the filtration and food and beverage industries because of its natural filtering property. The filtration market is the largest consumer of diatomite, and it accounts for the largest share of the global diatomite market. The ever-rising population drives the demand for filtration. This is predicted to drive the demand for diatomite during the forecast period."

Market trend: increasing use of diatomite as pest control

Diatomite displays unique properties that are vital for manufacturing pesticides. Diatomaceous earthabsorbs the protective wax coating and kills insects by rupturing their shell with the sharp structure. Diatomite has an adverse effect on most of the insects including silverfish, fleas, bed bugs, and spiders. It is used for treating an infestation in animals caused by ticks and fleas. Diatoms pierce the exoskeletons of soft-bodied insects with their sharp razor structure and kill them. Though diatomite does not contain toxins or chemicals, it is an effective pesticide against a wide variety of garden pests including aphids, mites, and ants and thus, it is put in gardens through the dry and wet methods.

Market challenge: degradation of diatomite reserves by abrasion and microbes

There are limited diatomite resources available on the earth's crust. The mining and processing of diatomiteare complicated procedures and therefore, require supervision. Large processing facilities and heavy earth moving equipment are required for the extraction of diatomite. Mining is usually performed in open pits and surface mines to minimize operational costs. Degradation caused by microbes and abrasion poses serious challenges to the preservation and protection of available diatomite reserves. Microbial degradation involves the rapid dissolution of silica in dead and living diatoms by certain bacteria species, thereby destructing diatomite reserves.

Key vendors in the market

Dicalite Management Group

EP Minerals

Imerys

Showa Chemical Industry

Arkema

The global diatomite market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Diatomite is in high demand in end-user industries as it is lightweight and exhibits high strength. It is used in applications such as filter aids, antibiotics, floor cleaners, pharmaceuticals, paint, paper and plastics, edible oils and fats, aggregates, and pesticides. The US, China, and Denmark are the key diatomite producing countries. These countries are marked by the presence of key vendors.

