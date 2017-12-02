The latest market research report by Technavio on the global downhole tools marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global downhole tools market by application (drilling, well intervention, and completion) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global downhole tools market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources: a major market driver

The drilling segment dominated the global downhole tools market in 2016 and occupied a share of more than 67%

In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of more than 64% of the global downhole tools market

General Electric, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, and Weatherford are the leading players in the market

Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources is one of the major factors driving the global downhole tools market. The term unconventional oil and gas resources refer to the crude oil and natural gas found in shale and tight sand formations. Coalbed methane is also an unconventional source of natural gas. It is found in coal seams or coal deposits. In the past decade, unconventional energy sources have received substantial impetus primarily due to the gradual decline of the conventional oil and gas reserves.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas, "Unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale gas, coal bed methane, and tight oil, are expensive to produce and difficult to exploit. But with technological innovations and operational efficiencies, the cost incurred in the extraction process has reduced. This has resulted in the flourishing of unconventional resource exploitation. The increased supply from the shale formation was one of the major reasons for the declining prices of crude oil."

Americas: largest downhole tools market

In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of more than 64% of the global downhole tools market. The market potential for downhole tools in the Americas is high because of the increased number of rig counts that will result in high drilling activities and the rise in exploration and drilling of shale formations. The investments by oil and gas companies in the US are expected to increase in the next couple of years. This is primarily attributed to the upturn in the crude oil prices. Among the oil and gas exploration and drilling companies, shale producers are expected to resume operation. The major reason for increased investment is stabilization of crude oil price that helps shale oil producers to sustain in the market and compete with its counterparts.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global downhole tools market is dependent on the upstream oil and gas industry. During the period of high crude oil prices, the market potential increased mainly because of the increase in exploration and drilling activities across the globe. The industry comprises of many global players involved in manufacturing downhole tools with some even providing services to the upstream companies. The key players include General Electric, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, and Weatherford. The global downhole tools market is relatively consolidated with key players accounting for a high market share, and they adopt multiple strategies to gain a competitive advantage over the other players. These strategies include M&A, joint ventures, contracts, and agreements as well as partnerships. These strategies help them to succeed in the global downhole tools market.

