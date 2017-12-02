The global e-textbook rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global e-textbook rental market by payment model (subscription services and pay-as-you-go model) and by end-user (academic segment and non-academic segment). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: cost-effective pricing model

The cost-effective pricing model of the e-textbook rental concept is one of the key drivers of the market. Many students across the globe devote a significant portion of the money to buy books that are curriculum-specific to a certain term or semester. This has resulted in the increasing number of companies converting their conventional textbook curriculum into digital versions in the form of e-textbooks. Students are increasingly renting these e-textbooks instead of buying them online. Loaning e-textbooks or renting them often costs much lesser for students than buying.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research, "Accessing course materials through e-textbooks allows marking, note sharing, highlighting, and hyperlinking. Furthermore, effective payment models such as the subscription and the pay-as-you-go model of the global e-textbook rental market are other key drivers that are gaining popularity among learners. Students have been increasingly preferring to read books online."

Market trend: rising integration of software with digital textbooks

Several vendors are trying to make digital textbooks convenient and useful for learners by providing additional features in them. A few of the vendors provide software with traditional textbooks. However, e-textbooks allows students to highlight and take notes apart from allowing them to engage in social learning. The digital publisher, Inkling, announced and added a social aspect to e-textbooks that allow students to review and rate books. It also allows them to share information and notes with other peers in classrooms. A few other software are being integrated into digital e-textbooks to make them user-friendly and effective through videos, 3-D images, and built-in tests. Such initiatives by market vendors should boost the growth of the global e-textbook rental market during the forecast period.

Market challenge: increasing threat from open-source content

Owing to considerable advances in the technological domain and low barriers to market entry, several niche players and a few of the established vendors have started offering free open online instruction material and resources. This is because of the need to bring in a balance against the skyrocketing prices involved in buying books and other expenses in modern education system. These players offer information and e-textbooks at considerably low prices and at times the offerings are for free.

Key vendors in the market

Bloomsbury

Chegg

CengageBrain

TextbookRush

The global e-textbook rental market is highly competitive owing to the presence of various established publishers and emerging start-ups that offer innovative solutions to consumers willing to rent e-textbooks for a limited duration at a definite cost. The presence of many players competing for the leading position has led to the intense market rivalry. Vendors are innovating with their solutions to achieve better customer-friendliness and convenience.

