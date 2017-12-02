The global human machine interface training courses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global human machine interface training courses market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global human machine interface training courses market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including academic segment and non-academic segment. The academic segment dominated the overall market with a share of approximately 86% in 2016. The major reasons catering to the growth of the market include the growing popularity of human machine interface (HMI) among young learners and the increasing demand from the manufacturing and automation sector.

Based on geography, the global human machine interface training courses market has been segmented into EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. EMEA dominated the global HMI training courses market by contributing a market share of more than 36% in 2016. The HMI training courses market in EMEA is growing at a steady rate when compared to the other regions in the global market. This is because HMI training courses have gained popularity in Central Europe, Nordic countries, as well as Baltic countries. This is further complemented with the increase in demand from the countries in the Middle East due to the rise in digitization. Owing to the numerous benefits offered by the integration of HMI in the industrial processes, many universities in the region are entering into strategic partnerships with other institutes for creating courses.

"The increased adoption of digitization in MEA has initiated huge scope for the growth of the market. In the current scenario, HMI training is yet to gain traction in MEA. However, because of the increase in disposable income of the region, there is a steady growth in the automotive sector. This has escalated the demand for automated industrial processes thereby facilitating the demand for HMI products and proficient workforce that designs such systems. Features such as recognition of hand gestures, 3D-style graphics, icon-based navigations are being incorporated to create user-friendly and intuitive user interfaces that not only increase the efficiency of the process but also help in cost reduction," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research

Global human machine interface training courses market: competitive vendor landscape

The global HMI training courses market is fragmented and has many regional and international players operating in the market. The number of vendors varies according to the region. The market is fragmented in EMEA, with vendors operating in the academic segment dominating the market. The non-academic segment in EMEA generally consists of established players. Most vendors have a strong geographical presence with training centers in most of the major cities across the world. Vendors are showing increased interest in APAC, the Americas, and MEA due to high revenue that is expected from these regions.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Need for cost-cutting technology

Growing demand in manufacturing-intensive industries

Market challenges:

Need for continuous training

Lack of infrastructure and awareness

Market trends:

Increased use of wireless and cloud-based technologies

Rising demand in emerging economies

