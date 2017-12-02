The global industrial food blanchers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171202005014/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial food blanchers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global industrial food blanchers market by type that includes belt blanchers, drum blanchers, and screw blanchers. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: growing market for frozen vegetables

Freezing is one of the best methods of preserving vegetables. However, if vegetables are directly kept in the freezer, harmful pathogens will prevail in them. Furthermore, when vegetables are kept for freezing, the enzyme action in them slows down but does not stop, and the enzyme action can cause changes in color, flavor, and texture of frozen vegetables. One of the best solutions to this problem is blanching. Blanching is an important process that is required before the vegetables are frozen. In blanching, vegetables are placed into steam or boiling water for a short period, and after that, they are kept in cold water to prevent further cooking.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "Blanching assists in the removal of enzymes that induce loss of color, texture, and flavor in vegetables. It also helps in cleaning the surface of vegetables from dirt, microorganisms, pesticides, and toxins. Globally, there is an increase in the demand for frozen vegetables. This will increase the market demand for industrial food blanchers during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: expansions of food processing plants

There is an increase in the number of food processing plants. Food processing manufacturers are trying to expand their production capacities to diversify into new markets to increase their sales and profits. In May 2017, McCain Foods announced that it is planning to expand its potato processing plant in Idaho, US. It is planning to build additional buildings near its existing plant for increasing the potato production throughout the state. The plant will produce various potato products such as French fries, potato chips, and others. These expansions will result in an increase in demand for new food processing equipment such as industrial food blanchers because they are used in the processing of products such as meat, fruits, and potatoes.

Market challenge: prevailing market for used equipment

There is a prevailing market for used industrial food blanchers across the globe. These used blanchers are available at a much lower price than new blanchers. Most of the food processing companies prefer high-end food processing machines such as industrial food blanchers to ensure the supply of good-quality food products. But, some of the small-scale manufacturers usually do not have enough funds to afford new blanchers. So, they go for used blanchers and in the process, reduce the expenditure and save revenue.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Cabinplant

DTS

Lyco Manufacturing

Turatti Group

The global industrial food blanchers market consists of several players. There is intense competition among vendors in the market. Therefore, it is difficult for emerging players to compete with the leaders in the market in terms of quality, technology, and pricing. Key players in the market include Cabinplant, DTS, Lyco Manufacturing, and Turatti Group. Some of the key players are focusing on reducing the competition and increasing the competitive advantage by mergers and acquisitions with smaller players in the market.

Get a sample copy of the global industrial food blanchers market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171202005014/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com