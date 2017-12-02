The global in-memory computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 37% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global in-memory computing market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global in-memory computing market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, telecom and IT, healthcare and aerospace and defense. As projected in 2016, more than 33% of the market share originated from the BFSI sector.

Based on geography, the global in-memory computing market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the Americas held the highest market share in the global in-memory computing market and accounted for a market share of more than 49%.

"The Americas made a significant contribution to the revenue generated by the global in-memory computing market. This is because of the increase in the adoption of advanced technologies by various enterprises for ensuring cost and operational efficiencies, particularly in North America. Additionally, several large players in the market such as IBM, SAP, and Oracle are located in the Americas," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Global in-memory computing market: competitive vendor landscape

The global in-memory computing market is a fragmented market. International players are expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions. These players are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period by acquiring the regional or local players in the market. The market vendors are concentrating on the growth of predictive analytics as its growth will trigger the growth of the global in-memory computing market. They are also investing in in-memory computing technologies. The competition among the vendors is estimated to increase with the rising demand for in-memory computing solutionsin developing and developed countries. Most of the vendors are adopting innovative technologies to match the global standards of supply chain systems.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Reduced memory prices and operational costs

Growing demand from SMEs

Market challenges:

Lack of industry standards

Data security-related problems

Market trends:

Growing use of analytics for decision-making

High demand for cloud-computing services

