The global internal urinary catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global internal urinary catheters market segmentation by product and end-user

Technavio's report on the global internal urinary catheters market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters segment occupied a majority of the market share of around 69% in 2016. This segment is growing at a faster pace due to the growing technological advances, increased awareness about self-catheterization, and the emergence of coated intermittent catheters, closed intermittent catheters, and antibiotic-coated intermittent urinary catheters.

Based on end-user, the global internal urinary catheters market has been segmented into hospitals, home care, and healthcare centers. In 2016, hospitals accounted for a market share of around 52% and had a major impact on the growth of the global internal urinary catheters market.

"There are multispecialty hospitals and mid-sized hospitals that cater to the needs of the patients. The multispecialty hospitals have a capacity of 500 hospital beds with inpatient and outpatient facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure that serve the needs of the healthcare providers. These hospitals have facilities to diagnose and monitor the chronic diseases and are equipped with advanced operating rooms. In mid-sized hospitals, the bed capacity is around 200-300, and the administration is often decentralized. The mid-sized hospitals are more when compared to multispecialty hospitals, and they are easily accessible to the people," says Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for urology devices research

Fluoroscopy equipment market: competitive vendor landscape

The global internal urinary catheters market is highly competitive with the presence of large, small, and local players. The market is witnessing significant growth as the vendors are providing advanced products and services to the end-users worldwide. The market is characterized by the presence of established players such as B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, C. R. Bard, Hollister, Medtronic, and Teleflex. These key players occupied a major share of revenue in the global internal urinary catheters market. Large players with diversified product portfolios and business operations are expanding their footprint across the globe.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing geriatric population coupled with increase in incidence of urinary incontinence

Rapid shift toward home care/self-catheterization

Market challenges:

Complications associated with internal urinary catheters

Potential threat of substitutes

Market trends:

Growing focus of vendors toward advanced biocompatible materials

Growing technological advances

