The latest market research report by Technavio on the global (integrated pest management) IPM pheromones marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global IPM pheromones market by product type (sex pheromone, aggregation pheromone, alarm pheromone, and oviposition deterring pheromone) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global IPM pheromones market according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Potential role of IPM pheromones in controlling agricultural pest: a major market driver

In 2016, the sex pheromone segment dominated the global IPM pheromones market and occupied a share of more than 65%

North America accounted for the largest share in terms of consumption of IPM pheromones in 2016

BASF, IPS, Novagrica, Russell IPM, and Shin-Etsu are the leading players in the market

IPM pheromones are widely used in the agriculture sector to prevent damage to crops and crop yields by pests. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured, and they imitate the naturally occurring pheromones secreted by insects. The growing population and increasing demand for food particularly in APAC and Africa are the major factors contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector. Consumer awareness regarding the negative effect of pesticides will also foster the growth of the IPM pheromone market in the agricultural sector. The IPM approach using pheromones mainly focuses on controlling the growth of pests, but not for total eradication of the insect species. The IPM encompasses safe and inexpensive pest management.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "IPM pheromones are extensively used for three major functions such as monitoring, mating disruptions, and mass trap. IPM pheromones are used in the agricultural field by studying the types of pests present in the area and their density in the region. The most important application of IPM is monitoring. Monitoring helps farmers to gauge the presence or absence of pests in the monitored area. Furthermore, it also helps in understanding the severity of the problem and avoids costly pesticide treatments. Monitoring is extensively used to control the growth of cockroaches in warehouses and storage facilities where crop yield is stored."

Global IPM pheromones market by sex pheromone: largest segment by product type

The sex pheromone segment in the global IPM pheromones market accounted for more than 65% share in 2016. Sex pheromones are widely used for effective pest management. They reduce the population count of pests by disrupting the mating of male and female insects. Sex pheromones are naturally extracted from female insects, and they are used to attract the male insects. The IPM involves different methods to destroy pests such as pest trapping, mass trapping, attract and kill approach, and mating disruptions.

Sex pheromones are highly used to detect the presence and the density of the insects in the monitored area. They help to identify where insects are infesting the crops and the pattern in which they are distributed. Sex pheromones effectively disrupt mating, and thereby, destroy the multiplication of larvae on crops and trees because the larvae deposited on agriculture crops multiply quickly and can affect the crops.

Competitive vendor landscape

There are a few global and local vendors present in the market, and therefore, the global IPM pheromone market is moderately fragmented. The parent market for global IPM pheromones is the global agrochemicals market. BASF, IPS, Novagrica, Russell IPM, and Shin-Etsu are the leading vendors in the global IPM pheromones market. The established players have registered patents for pheromones in terms of detection, monitoring, extraction, and manufacturing. The presence of established players, several manufacturers, and the patents registered by established the players make the global IPM pheromones market highly competitive. There are a variety of pheromones available in the market that are applied based on the type of pests.

