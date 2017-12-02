The global kaolin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171202005013/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global kaolin market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global kaolin market segmentation by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the global kaolin market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including paper, ceramics, fiberglass, paints and coatings, and rubber and plastics. In 2016, the global kaolin market for paper dominated the global market and accounted for a market share of more than 45%. The paper industry is one of the largest end-users of kaolin. Kaolin is commonly used as a filler to substitute fiber and in paper coatings.

Based on geography, the global kaolin market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, the Americas, and MEA. APAC accounted for close to 39% of the global kaolin market in 2016. The market is driven by the increase in mining activities in the region. China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia are the major markets for kaolin. The demand in this region is also driven by the demand for ceramics in the construction industry.

"The increase in construction spending was spread across the three construction segments namely residential, non-residential, and infrastructure. The infrastructure and non-residential sectors projected higher growth. The residential sector is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. In 2012, China became the largest consumer of kaolin after the US and has continued to remain the largest consumer," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global kaolin market: competitive vendor landscape

BASF, Imerys, KaMin, Sibelco, and Thiele Kaolin are the key vendors in the global kaolin market. But, the market shares of these vendors are decreasing with the increase in the number of new players in the market. Mergers and acquisitions pose a threat to small vendors. In contrast, they help large vendors increase their market shares. Vendors compete based on industry-specific products. The key vendors have adopted various strategies to operate successfully in the market. In May 2014, Imerys and Nedmag entered a strategic alliance to meet the rising demand for kaolin from the paper and pulp industry in Europe. Imerys also increased the prices of kaolin and ball clay products in the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in demand from China

Rising demand for kaolin from paper packaging market

Market challenges:

Increasing competition from substitutes

Increasing digitalization

Market trends:

High growth in ceramics market

Growth in construction sector is likely to drive global kaolin market

Get a sample copy of the global kaolin market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing metals and minerals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171202005013/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com